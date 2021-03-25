Britney Spears' Legal Team Files A Petition To Remove Her Father Jamie As Her Conservator

Britney Spears in the new documents filed by her attorney with Los Angeles Superior Court indicates that she wants to replace her father as her conservator. In the documents, it is further revealed that Britney wants to appoint Jodi Montgomery as the new full-time conservator in the future. Jodi Montgomery was the acting conservator of Britney when her father stepped down from the position in 2019 due to several health issues.

Britney Spears' attorney officially files request to remove her father as her conservator

Britney Spears through her lawyer officially filed a request to remove her father from the position of conservator and replace Jodi Montogomery. According to a report by Fox News, Britney Spears' lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III on the hearing of March 17 already told the court that he planned on filing a petition to make Jodi Montogomery a permanent conservator for Britney and it seems like Samuel has completed his promise by filing a request to remove Jamie Spears from the position of a conservator on March 24, 2021.

As of now, Jamie and Bessmer Trust look after the finances of Britney Spears and Jamie will get a chance to object to any petition that plans on removing him from the position of a conservator. The decision of both Jamie and Bessmer Trust looking after the estate of Britney was taken in November 2020. Jodi on a professional level has served as a counsellor with the AIDS centre and has been a care manager for Britney for a long time.

According to another report by EOnline, previously another petition was filed by the legal team of Britney to make Jodi Montgomery a permanent conservator in August 2020 but this petition was declined. With the new petition, Jodi would get the power to look after all the medical and security issues of Britney Spears.

Britney Spears' conservatorship has started gaining limelight ever since the documentary called Framing Britney Spears released. Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears has been in the news ever since its release because the documentary highlighted some points on the conservatorship issue of Britney Spears.

Image Source: Britney Spears' Instagram