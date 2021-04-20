Last Updated:

Britney Spears’ Mother Objects To Jamie’s Attorney Fees In Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears’ mother has objected to attorney fees amounting to over $1.1m from her ex-husband Jamie’s firm in her daughter's conservatorship case.

In frame: Britney Spears; Source: Instagram

Lynne Spears has come out in support of her daughter Britney Spears in the ongoing conservatorship case. She has objected to attorney fees amounting to over $1.1m from her ex-husband Jamie’s law firm and has asked the court for a review. Read ahead to know more. 

Lynne Spears objects to Jamie’s "improper" $1.1m fees 

In a court document filed on April 19, 2021, and obtained by People, Lynne objected to the four monthly fees of $890,000 from Jamie's law firm Holland & Knight. She stated that several of the fees requested by Jamie's attorney were both "procedurally and substantively improper."

Britney Spears’ mother also claimed that the firm requested compensation for services not "performed in good faith for the benefit" of Britney. She asked the court to review the attorney costs and that a portion of them, at least $224,000 related to the law firm's communication with the press should be immediately repaid to Spears' estate. The document alleged that some of the firm's unnecessary work constituted a "national media tour" orchestrated by Holland & Knight to promote Jamie's attorney and/or to combat media coverage that cast Mr Spears in a negative light.

The document said that Lynne vehemently objects to the inclusion of services related to "Media Matters" – that is the national media tour that Mr Spears' counsel had embarked upon. It also added that the work is directly contrary to Britney Spears’ wish for privacy. The Conservatee's life has been under a media microscope, and the last thing she wished, desired, or derived any benefit from is her Conservator's attorney spending her money to promote herself in the same media that scrutinizes everything that happens to Britney.

Lynne claimed that the number of hours logged was utterly excessive for the litigation-related services the firm completed. According to the filing, the firm's cost request is over $200,000 more than all of the other law firms combined for similar work done. The next part of the document stated that the firm requested fee payment for 628 hours of work, although only 385 hours had been approved beforehand. Lynne’s filing is the latest court development in Britney Spears' conservatorship which came a month after Britney's lawyer asked the court to appoint Jodi Montgomery as her permanent conservator, replacing her father.

(Promo Image source: Britney Spears' Instagram)

