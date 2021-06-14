Britney Spears Poses In A Bikini, Gives A Glimpse Of Her 'never-seen-before' Tattoo

Britney Spears took to her Instagram account on June 12 to post a picture of her back where she was seen flaunting her tattoo. The pop star was seen donning a hot pink bikini and posed with her back towards the camera. She was seen showing off her tattoo with her hair pulled up. Britney Spears' tattoo has an interesting backstory which she revealed in the caption.

Brtiney Spears wrote, "Hot pink makes my tan pop!!!! Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It's Hebrew, it’s a language written backwards !!!! It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing !!!! It's my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it !!!!!" Britney's fans were amazed to see her tattoo. Several users also appreciated her tan which was popping in her picture. Check out Britney Spears' Instagram post.

Britney Spears dons an animal print suit and calls herself 'snake'

Earlier, Britney Spears shared an array of pictures on her Instagram handle wearing a snake suit. The singer stunned her fans as she addressed herself as a snake. In the series of pictures, with a confident stare at the camera, she was seen posing at different angles. Britney added a cryptic caption with her post as she wrote, “I held a snake at the @VMAs one time but decided to go ahead 20 years later and become the motherf***ing snake myself !!!!” She also added, “And since TRICKS ARE FOR KIDS you tricky little sh*ts … who knows what color snake I will be tomorrow !!!!???" She concluded by saying, “STAY SAFE folks and watch out for the [SNAKE EMOJIS] !!!!!” Here is a look at Britney Spears' latest Instagram post.

On June 8, 2021, Britney can be seen sporting a black coloured two-piece in a video. She opted for minimal makeup with kohl eyes. She kept her straight blonde hair open to complete her look. While capturing the video, Britney can be seen flaunting several of her tattoos. As for the caption, she wrote, "Yesterday I danced my a** off to Janet and did yoga.... it doesn’t look that hard but it is!!!! PS ... s*** my roots are horrible!!!!!". s took to her official Instagram handle to post a dance video of her. The pop star was seen grooving on the music of Janet.

Image: Britney Spears Instagram

