Britney Spears Reacts To New Documentary, Trying To 'dissociate From The Drama'

The follow-up to Framing Britney Spears, Controlling Britney Spears recently released on FX and Hulu. The New York Times Presents Controlling Britney Spears, featured those among the singer's inner circle who came forward to share how they’ve observed the pop star being treated under her conservatorship. However, Britney took to her Instagram and wrote that she had seen a little bit of the new documentary and that it left her confused.

Britney Spears reacts to the new documentary

Controlling Britney Spears made some explosive revelations about the singer's struggles under the conservatorship. Those among the pop sensations inner circle claimed that Britney's personal conversations were recorded by her father Jamie Spears. The Toxic hitmaker has now reacted to her new documentary via her Instagram and wrote that it left her confused. She wrote, "t's really crazy guys ... I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times."

She added, "I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one ... that's the past !!! Number two ... can the dialogue get any classier ??? Number three ... wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part."

As per Variety, post the documentary was released the singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart filed a supplemental motion to remove and suspend her father from her conservatorship. In the new court filing, Spears’ attorney Rosengart called for the prompt suspension of Spears father, Jamie during this week's court hearing on September 29, followed by the "prompt termination" of the conservatorship.

The decision comes after Alex Vlasov, a former operations manager for Black Box Security alleged that Black Box Security President Edan Yemini had a recording device installed in Spears’ bedroom and acquired over 180 hours of audio without her knowledge or consent. Apart from this, in the documentary, Alex also confessed that the singer’s first iPhone was linked to the same iCloud account used by her father so that every notes app entry, message, and photo stored on her phone would appear on the iPad, too.

(Image: Instagram/@kooljocelyn/AP)