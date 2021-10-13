Britney Spears Takes A Dig At Sister Jamie Lynn Spears Post Her Memoir Announcement

Singer Britney Spears took to her social media to reveal her plans of releasing her book. The post comes after her sister Jamie Lynn Spears announced the release of her memoir which led netizens to believe that the singer threw shade at her via her latest post. Another reason to believe that Britney could have taken a dig at her sister was her list of titles for her possible book.

Britney Spears takes a dig at Jamie Lynn Spears?

Taking to her Instagram on October 13, Britney Spears shared a picture of her biting her finger and wrote, ''Yep 👍 …. I think I got carried away yesterday when I posted four times 😳😳😳 …. Oh well … this is me thinking about it … shit …. I will be cool one day 😂😒😬 !!!! Psss sorry for the uncool participation 🤷‍♀️😢 !!!!!''. She further stated that she has news to tell by adding, ''Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book 📚 next year,'' Jamie Lynn Spears is all set to release her memoir next year on January 18, 2022. Britney further added, '' but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … “Shit, I really don’t know” Option #2 … “I really care what people think” 😂🙄🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!” What do you guys think 🤔🤔🤔 ????''.

This was seemingly a dig at her sister as Jamie was compelled to change the title of the memoir from 'I Must Confess' to 'Things I Should Have Said' as she was called out for using a line from Britney's 1998 first song, ...Baby One More Time. Many fans believed that Britney's post was a diss at Jamie's upcoming memoir as one user commented, ''Queen of shading your sister''.

The long-standing legal battle lasting over 13-years ended with the legal victory of the singer against her father Jamie Spears. However, Britney was not done as she continued to shade her family for not supporting her throughout the years. She recently uploaded a post shading her sister by writing, ''this picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry ... she’s saving her divine feminine sister 🧜🏻‍♀️ !!!! I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!'.'

