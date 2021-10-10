Sam Asghari Surprises Fiancé Britney Spears With Adorable Puppy; See Pics

Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari recently welcomed a new member to the family. Asghari took to his Instagram account to announce the news and could be seen carrying a Doberman puppy. Asghari shared three pictures of the littly dog and mentioned that it was named Porsha, who was a gift for Spears.

Sam Asghari gifts Britney Spears a puppy

Sam Asghari shared a video of himself petting and carrying his and Spears' new dog. In the video, he mentioned that Porsha is 'trained to protect' Spears from people who bad intentions who come near her. The actor and fitness enthusiast also posted a picture of the puppy sitting in the sun and looking right at the camera, all-set to be snapped. He also put up a picture of Porsha's paw in his hand. In the caption of the post, he mentioned that he surprised Britney Spears with the puppy and also added 'home security' as one of the captions in the post. He wrote, "Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family ❤️ Porsha #doberman #homesecurity".

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari made the news of their engagement public on September 12 through social media. Britney flashed her ring at the camera a she made the announcement about the couple taking their relationship to the next level. The singer and songwriter, who recently celebrated her win in against her father in her conservatorship battle posted a video on Instagram and flaunted her diamond ring. She expressed her joy about the couple's new milestone and gave her beau a kiss on his cheek in the video. In the caption of her post she mentioned that she could not believe it, and estatic fans and followers headed to the comments section of the post to contratulate the happy couple.

Netflix recently released the trailer for the upcoming documentary, Britney Vs Spears. The trailer included an audio recording of Spears at her June 23 testimony in a courthouse. It also features her pleading with a judge as she says, "I just want my life back." The documentary will give fans a glimpse into the strugles and obstacles Britney Spears faced in the battle against her conservatorship.

Watch the trailer here

Image: Instagram/@samasghari, @britneyspears