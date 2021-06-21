Brody Jenner's Mother Linda Thompson Congratulates His Ex Kaitlynn Carter On Her Pregnancy

Kaitlynn Carter recently took to her Instagram account and announced that she is pregnant with her first child with Kristopher Brock. Linda Thompson, who is Kaitlynn’s ex Brody Jenner’s mother, congratulated Kaitlynn and expressed her happiness about the news.

On Kaitlynn Carter’s post where she announced her pregnancy, Linda Thompson expressed her excitement and wrote, “Yay! Now the news is out and I can tell everybody… 😉👏🤯I’ve been holding this in so long and I’m so excited for you! 💜💜Congratulations! Can’t wait to meet the little guy… Love you!💃💃💃💃.” Her simple joy and excitement seemed to have moved many as her comment got many likes from the viewers. Kaitlynn also took to the comment section and replied to Linda and wrote, “@ltlindathompson hehe yes!! ❤️❤️❤️”. Kaitlynn announced her pregnancy by posting a photo of the reflection of her and Kristopher Brock holding hands, as her baby bump is clearly visible in the shadow.

Many fans and followers of Kaitlynn Carter took to the comment section and applauded Linda Thompon’s comment. One of the fans wrote, “@ltlindathompson well this comment is just bloody adorable isn’t it!!! ❤️❤️ best ex-mother in law ever haha! 😍” while another wrote, “@ltlindathompson can I just say how much I adore you and the love you have for your kids, their fathers, significant others, former significant others etc?! You are an absolute inspiration 🥺🤍🥰”.

Many other fans and followers congratulated and expressed their happiness about the news of Kaitlynn’s pregnancy. One of her fans wrote, “Omg Kaitlynn congratulations beautiful girl I am so so happy and thrilled for you!!!! You are going to be an AMAZING Mumma. All our love from Ike and I @kaitlynn ❤️❤️ xxxx” Another fan wrote, “WHAT!!!! Kait I am crying!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you! Gonna be such a good mamma!!!”. While another fan wrote, “Omg this has to be one of the cutest “announcements” ever 😍🥰.”

Kaitlynn wishes Kristopher Brock on Father’s Day

Kaitlynn took to her Instagram account and wished Kristopher on the occasion of Father’s Day. She posted series of fun photos of her, Kristopher and wrote, “happy Father’s Day @kristopher.brock!! we are so lucky you’re ours ❤️❤️ and a happy Father’s Day to my loving father and already doting grandpa @mark.s.carter!!”. She also wished her father and grandfather a very happy Father’s Day.

IMAGE: KAITLYNN CARTER, LINDA THOMPSON/ INSTAGRAM

