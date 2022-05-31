Brooklyn Beckham 'melts Nicola Peltz's Heart' With New Tattoo Of Her Grandmother; See Pic

After a whirlwind romance, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot on April 9 in a dreamy wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. The couple's intimate wedding was one of the most beautiful affairs of 2022 that caught the attention of many.

The two exchanged vows in the attendance of their close family members, including David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, and friends, which Beckham also got inked on his body. Now, he also paid his respects to his wife Nicola Peltz's grandmother with a new tattoo.

After getting his wedding vows inked on his arm, Brooklyn Beckham got another meaningful tattoo for his wife. The 23-year-old got a bunny-shaped tattoo on his arm to pay his respects to Peltz's grandmother. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the 27-year-old shared a video in which she could be seen wiping a bunny-shaped tattoo on Beckam's hand. Along with the video, the Bates Motel star wrote, "My heart just melted. he got a tat for my naunni." She further penned, "her name is bunny. @brooklynpeltzbeckam I love you so much!"

Brooklyn Beckham gets his wedding vows inked on his arm

Last week, Brooklyn Beckham shared a glimpse of his wedding vows tattoo that he got on one of his arms. He seemingly commemorated his devotion to his wife by penning his vows. In the tattoo, Beckham described his love for Peltz as it read, "You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day."

He further mentioned how he considers himself the luckiest man to get to spend the rest of his life with her. The tattoo read, "My best friend, Nicola – today you become my partner, my other half – and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you."

Beckham even mentioned his future plans with his wife and expressed his wish to become a father as the tattoo further read, "I can't wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine." His heartfelt gesture for his wife won hearts on the internet.

Brooklyn Beckham tattoo’s dedicated to his wife, Nicola.



Image: Instagram/@brooklynpeltzbeckham