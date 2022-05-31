Last Updated:

Brooklyn Beckham 'melts Nicola Peltz's Heart' With New Tattoo Of Her Grandmother; See Pic

After getting his wedding vows inked, Brooklyn Beckham got another meaningful tattoo for his wife, Nicola Peltz, and paid his respect to latter's grandmother.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Brooklyn Beckham

Image: Instagram/@brooklynpeltzbeckham


After a whirlwind romance, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot on April 9 in a dreamy wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. The couple's intimate wedding was one of the most beautiful affairs of 2022 that caught the attention of many.

The two exchanged vows in the attendance of their close family members, including David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, and friends, which Beckham also got inked on his body. Now, he also paid his respects to his wife Nicola Peltz's grandmother with a new tattoo.

After getting his wedding vows inked on his arm, Brooklyn Beckham got another meaningful tattoo for his wife. The 23-year-old got a bunny-shaped tattoo on his arm to pay his respects to Peltz's grandmother. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the 27-year-old shared a video in which she could be seen wiping a bunny-shaped tattoo on Beckam's hand. Along with the video, the Bates Motel star wrote, "My heart just melted. he got a tat for my naunni." She further penned, "her name is bunny. @brooklynpeltzbeckam I love you so much!"

READ | Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz flaunt some unique and personal jewellery; see pics

Brooklyn Beckham gets his wedding vows inked on his arm

Last week, Brooklyn Beckham shared a glimpse of his wedding vows tattoo that he got on one of his arms. He seemingly commemorated his devotion to his wife by penning his vows. In the tattoo, Beckham described his love for Peltz as it read, "You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day."

READ | Brooklyn Beckham's fiance Nicola Peltz gets his name inked, see picture

He further mentioned how he considers himself the luckiest man to get to spend the rest of his life with her. The tattoo read, "My best friend, Nicola – today you become my partner, my other half – and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you."

READ | Brooklyn Beckham ties the knot with fiancee Nicola Peltz in lavish ceremony at Palm Beach

Beckham even mentioned his future plans with his wife and expressed his wish to become a father as the tattoo further read, "I can't wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine." His heartfelt gesture for his wife won hearts on the internet.

Image: Instagram/@brooklynpeltzbeckham

READ | Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz introduce themselves as 'Mr. & Mrs' in first wedding pics
READ | Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz turn heads at Met Gala 2022; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham wedding
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND