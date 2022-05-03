Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Turn Heads At Met Gala 2022; See Pics

Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were all things love on the red carpet of Met Gala 2022. The couple made their first red carpet as a married couple and surely won hearts. Apart from talking about their glamorous outfits, the two also revealed how married life has been treating them.

Nearly a month after tying the knot in an intimate but lavish wedding ceremony, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made their first red carpet outing as a married couple. The two looked nothing less than a dream and turned heads on the red carpet of Met Gala 2022. They walked up the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase in breathtaking Valentino ensembles. The 27-year-old model stunned in a pink off-shoulder fuchsia gown with a deep neckline. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and left her locks open. On the other hand, Beckham looked dapper in a monochromatic look, which consisted of an cream suit and a see-through shirt.

Brooklyn Beckham on his Met Gala look

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spoke with La La Anthony on the red carpet, who was co-hosting Vogue live stream. When asked about his look, Beckham revealed how he usually goes for a black and white tuxedo, but this time he was honoured to wear a cream suit designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli. He said, "Usually I go with a plain black suit. But this time I went through a sheer shirt and cream suit. Pierpaolo (Piccioli) always kills it." Peltz added, "I'm so honored. Every time I get to wear one of his dresses I'm so excited. You feel like a princess in them."

The couple also opened up about their wedding and married life. Nicola revealed how she and Beckam wanted everyone to enjoy themselves at their wedding. When asked how married life was treating them, Beckham said, "It's so much fun. Marrying your best mate, it's the best." "We feel like we're on a play date forever," Nicola further added.

After a whirlwind romance, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in an elegant but lavish black-tie affair on April 9. The wedding took place at Peltz's Palm Beach property in Florida. The couple shared their first pictures from their wedding, which were captured by British Vogue, on Instagram two days later.

Image: Instagram/@maisonvalentino