After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, the newly married couple, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz treated all with a few glimpses from their dreamy wedding. The lavish wedding ceremony was held in Palm Beach, Florida. After a whirlwind romance, the couple exchanged vows in the presence of close friends and family members on April 10.

Coming straight out of a fairytale, Peltz's wedding gown was breathtaking and she looked stunning in white while Brooklyn left hearts to flutter in a black tuxedo with a bow. Sharing first photos from the gorgeous ceremony on Instagram, the couple introduced themselves as "Mr. and Mrs. Peltz Beckham."

Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz share first glimspe from wedding

The 23-year-old Brooklyn who is the son of soccer star David Beckham got hitched to 27-year-old Peltz in an elaborate wedding at a mansion owned by the bride's father, billionaire Nelson Peltz.

For the big day, bride Peltz wore a romantic Valentino couture gown with a show-stopping train, chosen with the help of her stylist Leslie Fremar. On top of the exquisite craftsmanship, the dress incorporated sweet personal details: the bride’s mother added an evil eye as a talisman for her daughter, along with a message that the Valentino team stitched into the wedding gown using blue thread.

On the other hand, Beckham sported a traditional black tuxedo. The first set of pictures shared by Nicola shows the two making their way to the ceremony. The other pictures were of Nicola’s beautiful outfit as she look quite nervous and excited on the other hand to begin a new journey. One of the pictures was of the bride walking down the aisle on the arm of her father, to the sound of a live rendition of “Songbird” accompanied by a string orchestra.

After the ceremony, guests mingled over cocktails while enjoying a 12-piece live band that took over the entertainment for the black-tie dinner in the wedding tent, which had been decorated by HMR Designs with garden roses layered with peonies, petite white ranunculus, spray roses, and hydrangea. Brooklyn also shared some inside pictures from the wedding where he can be seen posing with his Beckham clan. He also shared a single picture of his wife in her wedding outfit and wrote, “My beautiful bride” along with heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, among the stars in attendance were Eva Longoria who congratulated the newlyweds in an Instagram post, Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay, and model Isabela Grutman each shared photos on Instagram that matched paparazzi shots of them attending the event.

IMAGE: Instagram/brooklynbeckham/nicolaannepeltz