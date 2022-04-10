Brooklyn Beckham Ties The Knot With Fiancee Nicola Peltz In Lavish Ceremony At Palm Beach

After a whirlwind romance, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz recently said "I do" to each other in a lavish wedding ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. As per People, the couple tied the knot in an elegant black-tie affair on Peltz's family estate in Florida. While the couple kept their wedding a private affair, some paparazzi pictures of the couple are making rounds on the internet.

The couple's wedding came out to be a lavish ceremony, with three oceanfront tents placed at Palm Beach. The couple planned a multi-day celebration as their guests arrived on Friday, April 8, 2022, ahead of their wedding and reception, which took place on Saturday afternoon (ET). The couple's nuptials also included a Jewish ceremony. While the couple did not share pictures from their wedding, some paparazzi photos are being surfaced on social media. As per the pictures, Nicola Peltz wore a wedding gown with a veil, while Brooklyn Beckham was dressed in a tuxedo. The two were deeply in love as they shared a kiss during the ceremony.

David and Victoria Beckham at the wedding

Brooklyn Beckham's famous family - parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, and siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper - was an integral part of his wedding ceremony. Victoria Beckham stunned in a sleeveless silver-coloured gown. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorised where look with a necklace, a bracelet, and some rings. She entered the ceremony with David Beckham, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

The couple's guest list also included Nicola's family - her dad Nelson Peltz and mother Claudia Heffner. Her seven siblings were also in attendance, including Brad Peltz and Will Peltz. As per the leading daily's source, Serena and Venus Williams, Mel C, Marc Anthony, Gordon Ramsay, Jordana Brewster, and Eva Longoria also attended the ceremony.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got engaged back in June 2020. The professional photographer took to his Instagram handle to announce their engagement with an adorable picture. In the caption, he wrote, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby."

Image: Instagram/@brooklynbeckham/@brooklynicolaremyparents