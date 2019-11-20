Brooklyn Nine-Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Cast's Excitement Spills Over On Social Media

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is among the most popular sitcoms right now. The show went through some ups and downs for a while, as after airing for five seasons on Fox, the channel cancelled the show, leaving fans in distress. Fans started demanding the show and soon after that NBC picked it up for its sixth season. It was recently released in January 2019. The cast is said to be currently shooting for the seventh season. But before the shoot can be completed, NBC has renewed the show for season 8. The reason is said to be the popular demands and the viewership it is getting on the channel. Read to know the cast reaction.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 cast reaction

The cast of the show includes Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Mille. Soon after the announcement, they revealed their happiness on their social media handle. See the announcement and cast posts below.

Announcement

Good things come to those who w8. The #Brooklyn99 squad will be coming back for Season 8 on NBC! pic.twitter.com/bQsGYA4oG9 — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) November 14, 2019

Remember when Season 7 was just a distant dream? Only 90 days until #Brooklyn99 is back! pic.twitter.com/7MXzOlxyHm — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) November 9, 2019

Roza Diaz’s smiles, a rare occasion

I look so happy in this picture! Right before it was taken, a lifetime dream of mine came true. then I had a massive allergy attack and sneezed so much I started crying. then we took a picture. I held up 6 fingers instead of 8.

Anyway thanks for watching Brooklyn 99! https://t.co/xBW8R43XPe — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) November 15, 2019

Amy Santiago all excited

WE GOT A SEASON 8!!!!!!! AHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AVTtcSrONG — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) November 14, 2019

BECAUSE SHE IS VERY EXCITED ALSO WE CLEARLY DIDNT DISCUSS WHETHER TO DO 2 FOUR FINGERS OR 5+3 IT WAS ALL VERY EXCITING https://t.co/KheWTQslrr — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) November 14, 2019

Charles Boyle seems hyped

SEASON 8 😳🤪

🔥🔥🔥🔥

Today is a good day. Thank you @nbc for letting us make more @nbcbrooklyn99. It means the world to us.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

Fans, we’re still here in part because of what you guys did two years ago. We haven’t… https://t.co/Xevm3RUxFa — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) November 14, 2019

Terry Jeffords all geared up

The Dynamic duo, Hitchcock and Scully

It’s official - B99 has been picked up for Season 8! Feeling very grateful. ⁦@nbcbrooklyn99⁩ pic.twitter.com/1Oqpy4wWsP — Dirk Blocker (@DirkBlocker) November 14, 2019

