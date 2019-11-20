The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Cast's Excitement Spills Over On Social Media

Hollywood News

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has recently got renewed for season 8, even before season 7 premieres. Check out a few of the cast member's reaction on the exciting news

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brooklyn Nine Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is among the most popular sitcoms right now. The show went through some ups and downs for a while, as after airing for five seasons on Fox, the channel cancelled the show, leaving fans in distress. Fans started demanding the show and soon after that NBC picked it up for its sixth season. It was recently released in January 2019. The cast is said to be currently shooting for the seventh season. But before the shoot can be completed, NBC has renewed the show for season 8. The reason is said to be the popular demands and the viewership it is getting on the channel. Read to know the cast reaction.

Also Read | NBC Renews 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' For Season 8

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 cast reaction

The cast of the show includes Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Mille. Soon after the announcement, they revealed their happiness on their social media handle. See the announcement and cast posts below.

Announcement

Also Read | Star Wars: All You Need To Know About The Mandalorian Before Its Launch In India

Roza Diaz’s smiles, a rare occasion

Amy Santiago all excited

Also Read | Scoob! Trailer: Who Are The Voice Actors Behind These Iconic Characters?

Charles Boyle seems hyped

Terry Jeffords all geared up

 

The Dynamic duo, Hitchcock and Scully

Also Read | Amazon's 'Lord Of The Rings' Series Renewed For Season 2

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG