'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 8 New Trailer Out; NBC Calls Final Lap 'most Ambitious'

The trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s eighth and final season is finally out and will give you a glimpse into the returning guest stars, heavy bromance and the other goofiness. NBC on Thursday, July 29, gave a teaser of the channel's long-awaited farewell season, which is expected to deliver a more poignant and realistic take about cops in the US. Among other things, the trailer showcases a fur-coated Charles envisioning a future where he and Jake are retired and in doing so, Boyle brings his companion to tears. The trailer also shows recurring characters like Chelsea Peretti’s Gina Linetti and Jason Mantzoukas’ Adrian Pimento.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 to debut next month

The American police procedural sitcom TV series is all set to release on August 12 in the US. The 10 episode finale of the much-touted series was delayed due to the last summer’s Black Lives Matter movement with protests against police violence, following the horrifying murder of George Floyd. The show's script was scrapped 4 times due to the sensitive situation and the makers had announced that the series was “taking a step back,”. However, the team started over and came up with different storylines for the final season.

Apart from Jake, Amy and Charles developments, the trailer also shows various incidents including Rosa navigating an especially potent high, and the technologically inept Captain Holt firing off an accidental d**k pic (which he also refers to as digital phallus portrait). The audiences also see multiple Hitchcocks and Scullys invading the precinct which is a definite nightmare fuel.

Along with onetime assistant, Gina and Rosa’s ex-fiancé Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas) other faces that can be seen in the trailer are Holt’s husband Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson), Doug 'The Pontiac Bandit' Judy (Craig Robinson) and his beloved sister Trudy (Nicole Byer). Even Scrubs vet John C. McGinley comes up at one point, although in an undisclosed role.

Apart from its August release in the US, the final series is set to premiere on Netflix in India several months after it airs on NBC. The Indian release for the eighth season has not been declared. Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Season 7 finale, which featured the arrival of the #Peraltiago baby, aired April 23 of last year.

For the unversed, the series revolves around Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), a New York City Police Department (NYPD) detective in Brooklyn's fictional 99th Precinct, who often comes into conflict with his commanding officer, the serious and stern Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher).

