Bruce Willis' Family 'focused On Happy Moments' After Actor's Aphasia Diagnosis: Report

Die Hard star Bruce Willis' family recently revealed that the 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with Aphasia, a medical condition that impacts his 'cognitive abilities'. Following his diagnosis, several stars like Matthew Perry, Sylvester Stallone and others extended support to the actor and recalled their friendship. Willis' wife Emma also thanked the fans for their good wishes and support.

Bruce Willis married Emma Heming Willis in 2009 and shares two daughters, Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray, with him. Willis was earlier married to actor Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000 and the couple share three daughters namely Rumer Glenn, Scout LaRue and Tallulah Belle. Days after the news of his diagnosis surfaced, a new report shed light on how the entire family is coping with the actor's medical condition.

Bruce Willis' family focusing on happy moments

As per a report by People Magazine, Bruce Willis' family are prioritising focusing on the jovial moments of the family in light of the actor's diagnosis and retirement from acting. The report claimed that the 43-year-old is 'grateful' for all the kids she shares with the actor and revealed that, ''Everyone is focused on all the happy moments they are able to share." Moreover, as per the outlet, the Willis family is doing 'whatever they can' to help the seasoned actor through it.

The report also stated, ''They have rallied around him in a big way to help Bruce cope with what is to come." Another source close to Willis' wife told the outlet that in wake of the diagnosis, the actor 'couldn't be part of a better family'. Talking about Emma, the source stated, ''It's been shocking. And it's not easy seeing a spouse decline. But she's trying to keep it together for him."

Two days after revealing Willis' diagnosis, Emma celebrated daughter Mabel Ray's birthday and shared pictures of her with Bruce Willis. She wrote, ''That’s right baby, dream BIG, keep reaching for the stars and remember to live it up! Happy 10th birthday to you Mabel Ray. You are all heart and soul. Thank you for choosing us because you are so loved and respected''.