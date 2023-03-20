Bruce Willis Turns 68; Wife Emma And Ex Demi Moore Share Heartfelt Wishes

Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday with friends and family members. His wife Emma Heming Willis shared a heartfelt message on her social media handle. The Die Hard star's ex-wife Demi Moore also extended warm wishes to him on Instagram.

In a video posted by Emma, she addressed the truth behind taking care of someone with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The family earlier revealed Willis' condition and how they are helping him during this time. Facing the camera, Emma said, "Today is my husband's birthday. I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose. I just think it's important that you see all sides of this."

She further said, "I always get this message or people always tell me, 'Oh, you're so strong. I don't know how you do it.' I'm not given a choice. I wish I was, but I'm also raising two kids in this. Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it. And that's what I'm doing. But I do have times of sadness, every day, grief every day, and I'm really feeling it today on his birthday."

Emma captioned the post, "Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness. But the silver lining or the flip side is that I’m so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family. I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you. Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I see you and I deeply understand your journey as well."

Emma posts montage of clips on Bruce Willis' birthday

Bruce Willis' wife posted several glimpses from their personal lives on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet. My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it. Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too." In the video, Bruce could be seen having a fun time with his wife Emma on the beach. He also had a fun time with his kids.

Demi Moore wishes ex-husband on his birthday

Actress Demi Moore also took to her social media handle to wish ex-husband Bruce Willis on the special day. She posted a video of the entire family celebrating and singing Happy Birthday to Bruce. She captioned the birthday post, "Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

Not just his family, but Bruce Willis' fans also showered him with good wishes on the occasion.