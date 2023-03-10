Demi Moore Moving In With Bruce Willis After His Dementia Diagnosis?

Some media reports claimed that actress Demi Moore has moved in with Bruce Willis and his wife after the reports of Die Hard actor suffering from dementia came to light. On 9 March, Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis took to Instagram to rubbish all such claims. She quoted a media article and wrote "Let's nip this one in the bud. This is so dumb. Please stop."

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' relationship

Actor Bruce Willis and Demi Moore got married in an impromptu, intimate ceremony in November 1987. The couple welcomed their first child in 1988 and then two more daughters in 1991 and 1994 respectively. In 1998, the couple decided to separate and got formally divorced in 2000. Moore and Willis split after being married for 11 years, but continue to be cordial. Bruce went on to marry Emma Heming in 2009 and the couple has lived happily together for 14 years now.

Bruce Willis' Dementia

A few weeks back Bruce Willis and family gave out a joint statement revealing that the actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Earlier in 2022, the family released a statement confirming that the 67-year-old actor is suffering from aphasia. It was also revealed that the condition affects cognitive and communication skills which led to him taking a break from acting.

Family’s Statement

With the update in the diagnosis, Emma Heming Willis said that the news of Bruce Willis' dementia “is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” On February 17, Wilis, published a statement expressing gratitude for people’s love and support to the family. She has also recently requested the media to give space to the family and not crowd the Die Hard actor during his public appearances.