Bruce Willis' Wife Urges Paparazzi To 'keep Space' From Actor After His Dementia Diagnosis

Die Hard actor Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis took to her social media handle to call out the paparazzi for not maintaining a safe distance from her husband. She urged the photographers to not yell at the actor as he has been diagnosed with dementia. Emma recalled an incident in which the shutterbugs tried to interact with the Pulp Fiction star when he stepped out to meet his friends in Santa Monica.

In the video posted by Emma on her Instagram handle, she could be heard saying, "If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee."

She also added, "It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put worth. So this one is going out to the photographers and video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space."

She continued, "Please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking how he’s doing, whatever. The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yay’s — just don’t do it. Give him the space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That’s my PSA."

As Bruce Willis' wife made the post, she captioned it, "To other caregivers or dementia care specialist navigating this world…. Any tips or advice on how to get your loved ones out in the world safely? Please share below."

Actor Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia

The Paradise City actor's family shared a statement addressing the public in which they disclosed that he has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.