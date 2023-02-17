What Is Dementia, Rare Condition Bruce Willis Is Diagnosed With?

Popular Hollywood actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with untreatable dementia. Recently, his family released a statement informing about the ‘Die Hard’ actor’s condition.

The official statement read said, "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia.”

It further added, “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

The statement even mentioned that the US actor’s condition is untreatable saying, “Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead.”

Here are some of the important details you need to know about Frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

What is Frontotemporal dementia (FTD)?

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) or frontotemporal degeneration is a parent term. It talks about a group of disorders caused by the brain’s progressive nerve cell loss.

In this case, a person’s ability to judge, conduct, write, and even speak can get hampered with time once they are diagnosed with FTD. This condition can occur in people post their 80s or even 50s.

What are the symptoms of Frontotemporal dementia (FTD)?

Although this disease can come with multiple neurological symptoms some of them are as follows:

Less frequent speech

Lack of self-awareness

Ability to perform day-to-day activities

Lack of interest and motivation

Problems in planning and controlling things

Forgetting about regular things

What are the causes and risks of Frontotemporal dementia (FTD)?

There are hardly any known risks for Frontotemporal dementia (FTD). But it can occur in a person who has had a genetic history of a similar disorder.

Is there a treatment for Frontotemporal dementia (FTD)?

Unfortunately, Frontotemporal dementia has no specific treatment. However, there are some medicines that can help the patient reduce or control the symptoms to an extent. As per the experts, FTD gets worse over a period of time.

There have been different cases where the patients got so weak that they had problems swallowing, chewing, and performing other basic functions in their body.

Therefore, if there are relevant symptoms of Frontotemporal dementia in a person, it is recommended to see a doctor immediately for expert treatment.