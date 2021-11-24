'Bruised' Arrives On Netflix; Halle Berry Thanks Cast And Crew For Trusting Her

Halle Berry took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, after the release of her directorial debut, Bruised and penned down a not of gratitude to her cast and crew. She also thanked her fans and followers for showering love on the film after its release. She also thanked Netflix for believing in her and for their support.

Halle Berry pens down a note of gratitude after the release of her directorial debut

The actor-turned-director thanked her team for their support and trust, as this for the first time he stepped behind the camera. Her note read, "Bruised is here. I'm beyond grateful to officially share my labour of love with the world today. I can't say thank you enough to my entire cast and crew for trusting me along this journey. My heart is full of love and appreciation for all of you."

Read Halle Berry's note here

Halle Berry recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the film, and revealed some unknown facts about it. She mentioned that when she got the story of Bruised, Blake Lively had already been offered the role. She mentioned that although the part was written for a 'very young, Irish-Catholic white girl', she wanted to 'reimagine' it and star in the film herself. However, she was told that if Lively turned down the offer, she would be considered for the role. Berry revealed that she waited patiently; for six months until Lively passed on the offer.

She said, "When I got the story, another actress was attached to it. This was for Blake Lively. Because originally when I got the script, it was written for a very young, Irish-Catholic white girl. I said to my agent, 'But I love this. I have to play this part. I mean, not like this. I have to reimagine it, but I'm gonna do this.' And she said, 'Well, it's Blake's right now, so if Blake, decides to give it away, pass it up, you'll be the first person you come to. So I had to patiently wait for six months until Blake decided it's not something she wanted to do."

Image: Instagram/@halleberry