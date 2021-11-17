Last Updated:

Halle Berry Reveals Blake Lively Was Originally Meant To Play Jackie Justice In 'Bruised'

Halle Berry is currently awaiting the release of 'Bruised', which will premiere on Netflix on November 24 and made an interesting revelation about her role

Halle Berry

Halle Berry is currently awaiting the release of her directorial debut, Bruised, which will premiere on Netflix on November 24. The actor recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and opened up about the film. During the interview, she revealed that the lead role in the film which she will be essaying was originally meant to be played by another actor, whom she mentioned was Blake Lively.

Halle Berry reveals that Blake Lively was meant to star in her directorial debut

During her time on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Halle Berry revealed that when she got the story of Bruised, there was another actor attached to it. She revealed that the actor was Blake Lively and also mentioned that although the part was written for a 'very young, Irish-Catholic white girl', she wanted to 'reimagine' it and star in the film herself. However, she was told that if Lively passed up on the chance, she would be considered for the role. Berry revealed that she waited patiently;y for six months, until Lively turned down the offer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Halle Berry said, "My agent just gave this to me. When I got the story, another actress was attached to it. This was for Blake Lively. Because originally when I got the script, it was written for a very young, Irish-Catholic white girl. I said to my agent, 'But I love this. I have to play this part. I mean, not like this. I have to reimagine it, but I'm gonna do this.' And she said, 'Well, it's Blake's right now, so if Blake, decides to give it away, pass it up, you'll be the first person you come to. So I had to patiently wait for six months until Blake decided it's not something she wanted to do."

Halle Berry, who recently shared some glimpses into the premiere of her film also revealed that she trained for two and a half years for her role in the film and learnt several martial arts disciplines. She expressed her love for MMA fights and also mentioned that she watches matches every Saturday, either on television or in person.

