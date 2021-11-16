'Bruised': Halle Berry 'filled With Emotion' After Premiere Of Directorial Debut

Halle Berry took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and shared some thoughts from the premiere of her directorial debut, Bruised. The film premiered at Hollywood’s AFI Fest on Saturday and will be available on Netflix on November 24. She posted several images from the premiere and mentioned that she was 'still filled with emotion'.

Halle Berry shares glimpses into the premiere of her directorial debut, Bruised

Halle Berry dazzled in a black and silver outfit at the premiere of Bruised on Saturday. She uploaded pictures with her co-stars, Shamier Anderson, Valentina Shevchenko, Danny Boyd, and others and gave her fans and followers a glimpse into the premiere. She mentioned that she could not describe the feeling of sharing her 'labour of love' with the audience and wrote, "Still filled with emotion after Saturday’s premiere. To share a labour of love with an audience for the first time is a feeling I cannot describe." She also extended her thanks to the cast and crew of the upcoming film and mentioned that their 'talent, creativity and support' made it all possible.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, the actor and director opened up about her film and how she decided to become the director for it. She revealed that it was producer, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, who suggested that she directs the film. She mentioned that when she received approval from producers, she could not contain her excitement and ran to the hallway of the office and screamed at the top of her lungs, ‘I’m going to direct a movie!'.

She also told the publication that the film was one of the hardest things she did in her career. She mentioned that she used to train for four to five hours every day and then prepare for the shoot of the film. She mentioned that thinking back to those days, she does not know how she managed to do it but revealed she was 'energized and ignited' by the adrenaline. She also mentioned that she looks forward to having more such opportunities, where she can get behind the lens and tell a story she is passionate about.

Image: Instagram/@halleberry