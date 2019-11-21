BTS ARMY Are Disappointed After Receiving No Grammy Nominations

BTS' fanbase ARMY is disappointed as the band did not bag any Grammy 2020 nominations. BTS received zero nominations despite leading the K-Pop scene in the USA and out-selling most American artists. They were also the first k-pop group to stay on the Billboard 200 for a whole year. BTS achieved their third chart-topping within 11 months. The last band to do so were the Beatles. Their last album, Map of the Soul: Persona, outsold Beyoncé’s surprise live album, Homecoming. BTS presented the Best R&B Album award at the Grammys is 2019. Recently, their outfits were chosen to be displayed at the Grammy Museum.

BTS ARMY disappointed over No Grammy nominations

ARMY reacted by trending the hashtag ThisIsBTS on Twitter along with streaming BTS' music. Map of the Soul: Persona were listed at No. 1 in India, Argentina, Ukraine and more. The ThisIsBTS was about what the fans love about BTS, and what they learnt from them. Along with ThisIsBTS, ARMY also trended the names of BTS members Kim Namjoon and Park Jimin, who posted selfies soon after the nominations were announced. Here are some of the fan reactions.

#ThisIsBTS — a group who had nothing from the start but gradually became everyone’s everything 💜 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/oEEyzY83ou — 엘리자 (@mxsinx) November 21, 2019

Also read | BTS: Jungkook's solo 'Euphoria' reaches 100M streams on Spotify

This is ARMY

We happy ➡️ we chart

We raged ➡️ we also chart

Just saying 😌#ThisIsBTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/wswpHvGvU0 — 💜PURPLE for BTS💜 (@dadigukk_bts) November 21, 2019

Also read | Cole Sprouse opens up about having a 'bro-crush' on K-pop band BTS

Life is tough, and things don't always work out well, but we should be brave and go on with our lives-yoongi #ThisIsBTS pic.twitter.com/uXxtU5nFzI — ᵗᶦᵛ ❄️🧸 (@taejin_cypher) November 21, 2019

Also read | BTS: The K-pop band's 2019 outfits to be a part of the Grammy Museum

#ThisIsBTS@BTS_twt

It doesn't matter if you don't get nominated, for me you are still number one pic.twitter.com/AZmOL6tSPP — Rj (@Rj12620304) November 21, 2019

Also read | BTS: The only K-pop band to stay in the Billboard 200 for a year

Another record for @BTS_twt and #ARMY: BTS have the first K-pop album to spend one year on the Billboard 200 https://t.co/WbPH81BWAm — billboard (@billboard) November 7, 2019

BTS on the work front

BTS' travel show Bon Voyage Season 4 came out on Tuesday, November 19. Their album, Love Yourself: Answer, became the only album by a k-pop band to stay in the Billboard 200 for an entire year. Their last album Map of the Soul: Persona, was released on April 12, 2019. They are also confirmed to perform at the upcoming 2019 Melon Music Awards. Fans are also eagerly awaiting their next comeback.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.