BTS' 'Butter' Released; Prince Harry Talks About Princess Diana's Death: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 21, 2021.

BTS' Butter released

Popular K-pop band BTS finally released their most awaited summer song, Butter. It is their second English language song after the hit track Dynamite. Their track became the fastest song in Youtube history to garner 10 million views and it did it in a mere 13 minutes. BTS will also be performing their track at the upcoming BBMAs, which will be held on May 23, 2021.

Prince Harry reveals he is still 'haunted' by Princess Diana's death

Prince Harry, during a recent conversation that is a part of the documentary series, The Me You Can't See, revealed that his mother, Princess Diana’s death is something that he is still haunted by. The Duke of Sussex stated that his mother was chased to her death when she was in a relationship with someone who wasn't white and he is concerned about history repeating itself. While referring to Meghan Markle, he added that "It`s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life,".

Lady Gaga assaulted

Lady Gaga recently made an appearance on the first chapter of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's latest Apple TV+ improvisational series, The Me You Can't See, which premieres today, on May 21, 2021. The singer spoke about her sexual harassment incident and revealed that she was pregnant after having been raped. She also stated that it was one of her producers who was the perpetrator and he continuously asked her to take her clothes off. She mentioned that she was just 19-years-old when the abuse started.

FRIENDS Reunion trailer released

The much-awaited FRIENDS reunion episode is going to stream on HBO Max from May 27, 2021, and it has gotten people excited all over the globe. This will be the first time that all the six lead cast members including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will be seen together after the show ended back in the year 2004. From recreating their iconic quiz from one of the episodes in season 4 of the series to recounting priceless memories from the sets, the actors can be seen doing it all in the widely-shared trailer.

