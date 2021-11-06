BTS-Coldplay's 'My Universe' & BLACKPINK's 'MONEY' Continue To Perform Well In UK

South Korean K-pop groups' tracks — My Universe (by BTS and Coldplay) and MONEY (by BLACKPINK’s Lisa) — are still going strong in the United Kingdom, reported Soompi. According to the report, over a month after its release, BTS and Coldplay’s joint single My Universe is continuing to perform well on the United Kingdom’s Official Charts (typically considered as the UK equivalent to Billboard’s US charts).

As per the report, after securing the third spot on the UK's Official Singles Chart last month, BTS and Coldplay's joint track, My Universe is now spending its sixth consecutive week in the Top 20 of the charts. For the week of November 5 to 11, My Universe ranked number 13.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK's youngest member Lisa continues to create Official Chart history with her solo B-side track titled MONEY, which has ranked number 54 in its fifth consecutive week on the singles chart. With this, the BLACKPINK member has added yet another feather to her crown by becoming the first female K-pop solo artist ever to chart a song for five weeks on the UK chart. She is also the only K-pop soloist in history to chart a track longer than PSY, who last achieved the mark with his 2013's release, Gentleman. The song ruled on the chart for over 19 weeks.

My Universe follows the global superstar groups traversing the distant galaxy of The Spheres where music is condemned. The two award-winning bands performed the song My Universe in English and Korean in a colourful video. Dave Meyers, who had earlier also helmed Coldplay's Higher Power music video, directed the new visuals of this celestial MV. A special documentary has also been released that features the process behind the creation of the track.

Meanwhile, Lisa has been making headlines as she goes on to break records. Following the success of her lead single LALISA across the world, Lisa bounced back on musical charts around the world with the success of MONEY. Another notable achievement for the singer is that the track topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 38 countries.

(Image: Instagram/@bighitofficial/@blackpinkofficial)