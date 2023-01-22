BTS Jimin Hangs Out With Robert Pattinson, David Beckham & J-Hope At Paris Fashion Week

BTS member Jimin was recently spotted with several big celebrities at the Paris Fashion Week 2023, where he went to attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show on January 20.

At the Dior show, Jimin snapped pictures with 'The Batman' actor Robert Pattinson, football legend David Beckham and his son Cruz along with Dior Men's artistic director Kim Jones.

The following day, the South Korean singer-dancer posted the pictures on his Instagram.

Take a look at Jimin's Paris Fashion Week post here:

Jimin was recently announced as the global brand ambassador for the luxury designer label. The 27-year-old K-pop idol made his debut at Dior's Paris fashion show where ARMYs thronged to show their support for Park Jimin.

Jimin was looking dapper in his Dior outfit - a grey turtleneck and matching suit with lace-up boots - as he was joined by bandmate J-Hope, who sat with him in the first row of the fashion show.

Take a look at Jimin and J-Hope's picture from the event below:

BTS’ Jimin and J-Hope for the Dior Fashion Show. pic.twitter.com/ZSk7aU61hu — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 20, 2023

BTS Jimin To Release His Solo Album In February?

On January 16, dongA.com reported that Jimin is preparing to release a solo album in February. In response to the report, BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC issued a brief statement to My Daily saying, "We will release the schedule after everything has been confirmed."

BIGHIT neither confirmed the speculated release time of Jimin's album nor denied it. However, ARMY is curious to see if the singer-songwriter will the next BTS member to release a solo album after J-Hope, Jin and RM. Recently, Jimin also released a new song 'VIBE' featuring BIGBANG Taeyang, which received a lot of love from the K-pop idol's fans.

The Bangtan boys are currently focusing on their solo careers and will likely return as a group in 2025. The group's eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in mandatory military service, since December 2022.

Other members will have to head to the boot camp for their military training as well.

According to South Korean news portals, the specific date for the release of Jimin's album is being coordinated at present. Reportedly, Park Ji-min has likely collaborated with the British band Arcades as well.