BTS To Collaborate With Ed Sheeran Yet Again After Successful Run In 2019

International star Ed Sheeran recently revealed that he is working on a new track with the South Korean boy band, BTS. In an interaction during a radio show, the much-loved artist mentioned that he has written a song for their new record. Some of the fans believed that BTS’ upcoming CD version will have the Ed Sheeran collaboration as well. However, there has been no confirmation from the official team, regarding the same.

Ed Sheeran’s upcoming number with BTS

Ed Sheeran is a much-loved English musician who recently released his new single, Bad Habits. As a part of the song’s promotion, the songwriter appeared on the popular American radio show, Most Requested Live. In the short interaction, Ed Sheeran confirmed a new track with BTS, who have been in the news ever since their song, Butter, went viral, across the globe.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Ed Sheeran said that he has worked with BTS on their last record and he has also just written a song for their new record. He spoke highly of the seven boys and said that they are super cool guys, indicating that he enjoys working with them.

BTS previously announced that they will be dropping a CD version of their latest English number, Butter, in July 2021. Their label, Hybe Corporation, had also confirmed in the past that this CD version will come with a major surprise which is sure to ooze out BTS’ positive energy. Fans have put the two and two together and have been speculating that the CD version will have the Ed Sheeran piece as well. However, it has not yet been confirmed if the CD version will have a Butter cover by Sheeran.

BTS and Ed Sheeran had previously worked together on a piece for the album, Map of the Soul: Persona. The South Korean group has been gaining a lot of momentum globally, not just for their catchy music, but also for their happening liVe concerts. Previously, the American band Cold Play had also hinted towards a possible collaboration with the septum in the near future.

