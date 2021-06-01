Buddy Van Horn, Clint Eastwood's Stunt Double From 1968 To 2011, Passes Away At 92

Wayne Buddy Van Horn, who was a longtime stunt double for Clint Eastwood as well as director of his handful of films has passed away. According to The Hollywood Reporter(THR), Van Horn was 92 years old and died on May 11. He is survived by his wife Konne, daughters Erika & Jennifer, and his grandchildren Morgan, Cade, Hayden, Landon, and Cole.

Buddy Van Horn in Clint Eastwood films

Buddy Van Horn has worked with Clint Eastwood and his Malpaso Productions from 1968 to 2011. He first worked as Eastwood's stunt double on Don Siegel's 1968 film Coogan's Bluff. He was a stunt coordinator for Eastwood's films like The Gauntlet, Sudden Impact, Pale Rider, In The Line Of Fire, Mystic River, and many more. In 1973, Eastwood hired Van Horn for the role of Marshal Jim Duncan in the film High Plains Drifter in which the former starred as a lead as well as served as the director.

Van Horn was also a second unit director on several Eastwood movies including Magnum Force, Any Which Way You Can, The Dead Pool, and Pink Cadillac. Van Horn's famous stunt credits include the 1971 film Dirty Harry, 2000 film Space Cowboys, 2004 film Million Dollar Baby, and 2008's Gran Torino. According to THR, in one of the interviews from 1988, Clint Eastwood said he shared the same tastes with Van Horn in terms of getting the story out there before the camera. He said the taste was an elusive kind of thing one can really not explain to someone and it was just there or it was not.

About Buddy Van Horn's early career

Van Horm frequently doubled for Guy Williams on the Disney TV series Zorro which aired from 1957 to '58, all credit to his horseman skills. According to Variety, Van Horn was born on the back of Universal Studios and his father served as a veterinarian for the studio's horses. Van Horn used to ride his pony around the open San Fernando Valley hills which made him a skilled horseman at a young age. He then got into show business as an extra who rode horses. In the 60s, Van Horn was stunt double for actors like Gregory Peck, Lee Marvin, and Jeremy Stewart. He also appeared in 1960's Spartacus and 1965's The War Lord.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK/ ALLISON EASTWOOD'S INSTAGRAM

