'Bullet Train': Makers Unveil Brad Pitt-starrer Character Posters Ahead Of Film's Release

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is currently gearing up for the release of his film Bullet Train, in which he will play the lead role alongside Sandra Bullock and others. The trailer of the film was recently released and gave fans a glimpse into what to expect when the film releases on August 5. Ahead of the release, the makers have shared some intriguing character posters of the actors from the film.

Bullet Train character posters out

Each poster taps into the character's unique personality and transports fans to Japan, where the film is set. Brad Pitt, who plays the role of an assassin, Ladybug is seen holding on tight to a briefcase. In the trailer, it was revealed that the actor must go on a mission to get hold of a briefcase on a train from Tokyo to Kyoto. The poster sees him with several cuts and bruises on his face and Ladybugs surrounding him

Popular rapper, who goes by the name of Bad Bunny will be seen playing Wolf in the film. His poster saw him surrounded by multiple skulls, wolves and knives. Joey King will be seen playing Prince in the film, who is 'not as innocent as she looks'. Her poster is completely pink and covered in crowns, as she wears a matching shirt, ties and sweater. Brian Tyree Henry will also be seen playing an integral role in the movie and will step into the shoes of Lemon. His poster witnessed him giving the camera a fierce look as he was surrounded by lemons.

See all the posters here

Bullet Train's trailer

The trailer of the upcoming Hollywood film saw Pitt as an assassin, who believes he is 'unlucky', as someone always dies on every mission of his. After multiple botched jobs, he wishes to quit, but his handler Maria Beetle, played by Bullock convinces him to go on one last mission. His mission requires him to get on a bullet train and get his hands on a briefcase. However, once he gets on the train, he learns that the train is full of people who have a mutual hatred for him.

Image: Instagram/@bullettrainmovie