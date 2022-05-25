Caitlyn Jenner Calls Kanye West 'complicated', Gives Approval To Kim & Pete's Relationship

Caitlyn Jenner candidly spoke about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship while making an appearance on the latest episode of 'The Pivot Podcast'. While doing so the Olympic gold medalist claimed that Kim's estranged husband Kanye West was 'difficult' for her to live with. "He was very difficult to live wife," said the 72-year-old adding even though the 'Donda' rapper stayed by her side during her transition in 2015, he is a 'complicated' guy.

'We don't need rappers': Caitlyn Jenner

During the interaction, Jenner approved of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance stating, "Actually, I’m really into Pete right now with Kim". She claimed that the elite family doesn't need more rappers in their family. According to her, a comedian is perfect for the elite clan right now. Jenner revealed meeting Pete in her Malibu home with Kim Kardashian. She said, "We have a comedian in the family. Yay! We don’t need more rappers. We need a comedian in the family."

However, Jenner further added that Davidson is 'different' from the guys Kim would choose to date, "Davidson is very different than what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with, especially Kanye". Emphasizing the contrasting personalities of Kanye and Pete, Jenner concluded, "Pete is 180 degrees in the other direction. First of all, he treats her so well, and when they were over here, Kim [was] so happy, and Kim deserves to be happy."

Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West’s divorce has been making headlines since the latter’s controversial Presidential rally and Twitter outbursts. The SKIMS founder filed for separation just months after the aforementioned incidents. The duo were married for seven years and share four kids North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint. Currently, it appears that the rapper wants to mend the clash with Kim, however, Kim has moved on in her life. The 42-year-old beauty mogul has already made her relationship Instagram official with comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Recently, the duo also debuted at the Met gala together, wherein Kim donned a Marilyn Monroe dress leaving the fashion police stunned.

