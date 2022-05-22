Kim Kardashian Shares Collage Of Beau Pete Davidson's SNL Journey As He Bids Adieu To Show

Pete Davidson recently confirmed his exit from the much-loved sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live and penned down an emotional note as he broke the news to his fans and followers. Several netizens expressed their sorrow about the comedian's exit from the show and sent him their best wishes for his future projects. Pete Davidson's girlfriend and reality television star Kim Kardashian has now also honoured her beau's legacy on SNL after the news made headlines.

Kim Kardashian honours Pete Davidson's SNL journey

Kim Kardashian, who is currently in Italy for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding celebration took to her social media account to celebrate Pete Davidson's SNL journey as his stint in the show comes to an end. She shared several glimpses of her beau from the eight years he spent on the hit show. It seemed to be her way of honouring his journey as he made his final appearance on SNL.

Have a look at Kim Kardashian's Instagram story for Pete Davidson here:

Pete Davidson exits SNL

Pete penned down his farewell note on Dave Sirus' Instagram account and shared a throwback video of himself and Jerrod Carmichael sharing a war hug eight years ago. He mentioned SNL was his 'home' and thanked his fans and followers for sticking by his side through thick and thin. He wrote, "Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain."

Kim and Pete at Met 2022

Kim Kardashian recently graced the Met Gala 2022 with her presence as she turned heads in a dress that belonged to Marilyn Monroe. She walked the red carpet with her beau Pete Davidson and fans gushed over the adorable couple. Pete wore a classic black and white suit, which she paired with sunglasses. The couple also posed for some memorable pictures, that went viral on social media.

