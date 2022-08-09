Caitlyn Jenner Congratulates 'amazing Mother' Khloe Kardashian Post Birth Of Her Baby Boy

Khloe Kardashian is currently reaping the joys of motherhood as the Good American co-founder was recently blessed with her second child with ex-Tristan Thompson. The couple welcomed their baby boy through the process of surrogacy.

After the news of Khloe's baby's arrival came online, fans and several celebrities sent their best wishes to the beauty mogul. Recently, Khloe's step-dad Caitlyn Jenner also joined the bandwagon. The former athlete took to her social media handle and posted a congratulatory note for her beloved daughter.

Caitlyn Jenner congratulates Khloe Kardashian

Recently, Caitlyn Jenner headed to his Twitter handle and expressed his happiness about her stepdaughter's baby's arrival. Calling Khloe an 'amazing mother' and a 'strong woman', Jenner wrote, "Congratulations major @khloekardashian! I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!"

Take a look:

Caitlyn also reposted the tweet on her Instagram story and added an additional message for her daughter. She wrote, "I love you so much! You are an amazing mother and such a strong boss woman! Truly incredible for women everywhere-so blessed to have you in my life!"

More about Khloe Kardashian and Ex Tristan Thompson

As per the reports of People, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy arrived in the first week of August. The rep. told the portal that the couple and the Kardashian-Jenner family have not yet decided on the name of the baby. The rep also said that the family is currently focusing on the baby and urged everyone’s kindness and privacy. To note, the couple already shares a daughter named True Thompson.

Khloe and Tristan had always had an on-and-off relationship as the couple started dating each other in 2016, following which they were blessed with a baby girl in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting again. However, after multiple cheating scandals, Khloe and Tristan finally parted ways, but the couple continue to co-parent their child. To note, Thompson also has a son named Prince who he shares with ex-Jordan Craig and a son, Theo with Maralee Nichols. Moreover, multiple media reports suggest that Khloe and Tristan were not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.