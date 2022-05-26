Caitlyn Jenner Not Invited To Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker’s Wedding; Here's Why

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish wedding managed to grab headlines for the past few days. The much-loved pair embarked on a new chapter of their life after they tied the knot for the third time on May 22, at Castello Brown, Italy.

Kourtney and Travis' wedding was a close-knit affair with only their close friends and the Kardashian-Jenner clan attending it. Glimpses from the couple's Italian wedding ceremony are doing rounds on the internet. However, to everyone's surprise, Caitlyn Jenner could not be spotted in the pictures. Reports now suggest that athlete-turned-media personality was not invited to the wedding.

Caitlyn Jenner was not invited to Kourtney-Travis' wedding

As per a report on TMZ, a close source to the development revealed that the Kardashian’s former stepparent never received an invitation for the lavish wedding as the couple wanted to have an intimate ceremony. The duo kept their guest list small with a limited number of people attending it.

The outlet also mentioned that though Jenner and Kardashian share a warm relationship, they don't see or speak to each other very often and probably that's the reason why they did not invite Caitlyn Jenner. Instead, the former Olympian, spent the day in nearby Barcelona watching Jamie Chadwick win her 5th W Series race in a row for Jenner Racing. Caitlyn shared glimpses of the same on social media. The media personality wrote in the caption "Jenner’s are winners! We won the Spanish Grand Prix! Congrats @jenner_racing !! Onto the British Grand Prix!"

Here, take a look at the post:

Why didn't Rob attend Kourtney-Travis' wedding?

A source opened up about Rob Kardashian skipping his sister's wedding and told E! News that he 'didn't feel comfortable' attending the celebration in Italy, as he 'doesn't like a spectacle'. Adding to this, the source revealed to the portal: