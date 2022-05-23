Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker’s Wedding: Megan Fox, MGK & Others Attend Nuptials

Much loved couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally bonded for life after the duo tied the knot for the second time on May 22, 2022, at Castello Brown, Italy. The couple's wedding was a lavish affair and had in attendance their close friends and family members. Now, glimpses of the dreamy wedding celebrations are doing the rounds online, leaving fans in awe of the couple.

Reportedly, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Devin Booker and many other celebrities were in attendance to witness the Kourtney and Travis' big day. Glimpses of the same are doing rounds on social media.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly attend Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker's wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Braker's wedding has managed to garner global attention. The duo's nuptials were attended by many notable faces of the entertainment fraternity including the likes of Mark Hoppus, Skye Everly, Beyonce, and Andrea Bocelli along with family members like Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and many more. Reports also suggest that American singer-songwriter Beyonce also attended the wedding, however, there is no confirmation on the same.

Hollywood's most adored couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were also an eyewitness to Kourtney and Travis' union. The couple were spotted arriving hand-in-hand at the ceremony. Megan was seen donning a black ballgown with a lace bustier top. Kelly on the other hand sported a wild blue leopard-print suit. Several fan pages have uploaded glimpses of the same.

Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram stories and gave fans a sneak peek into the wedding. Take a look-

More about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Kourtney and Travis dated each other for quite some time. They have always managed to paint the town red with their mushy romance. Their wedding ceremony in Italy was held after their first ceremony in a courtroom on May 15. For the unversed, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally married each other last Sunday at a Santa Barbara in California.

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which she can be seen performing the wedding ritual with her long-time boyfriend, Travis Barker. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker"

Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@kourtneykardash, AP