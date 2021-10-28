California Court Refuses To Hear Brad Pitt's Appeal Amid Custody Battle With Angelina

Ever since the custody battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has emerged, things have been heated between the two stars. In a recent development that came on October 27, the California Supreme Court refused to consider actor Brad Pitt’s appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his custody battle with Jolie. The court denied a review of a June appeals court decision that said the private judge hearing the case should be disqualified for failing to sufficiently disclose his business relationships with Pitt’s attorneys.



According to AP, the state Supreme Court’s decision finalises that ruling. According to the ruling, the fight over the couple’s five minor children which was almost nearing an end could just be getting started. “Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and pleased that her children’s wellbeing will not be guided by unethical behavior”, her attorney, Robert Olson, said in an email. Pitt’s attorneys didn’t immediately issue a comment.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to start over with custody battle; Here's why?

The 46-year-old Maleficient-Mistress of the Evil star and 57-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was among Hollywood’s most prominent couples for 12 years. A former Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, John Ouderkirk, officiated at their 2014 wedding, then was hired to oversee their divorce when Jolie filed to dissolve the marriage in 2016.

John had ruled the couple divorced in 2019, but he separated the child custody issues. The couple is proud parents to six children including 20-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 15-year-old Shiloh, 13-year-old Vivienne, and 13-year-old Knox. With the exception of Maddox who isn't a minor anymore, all other five children are subject to custody decisions.

Earlier, a representative of Brad Pitt, in a statement, said "We will continue to do what’s necessary legally based on the detailed findings of what’s best for the children." In July this year, a California appeals court agreed with Jolie and disqualified the private judge, John Ouderkirk, who was making the decision over their children's custody. The 2nd District Court of Appeal also agreed with Jolie and explained that Judge Ouderkirk did not sufficiently disclose his business relationships with Pitt’s attorneys.

IMAGE: AP