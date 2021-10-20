Did Angelina Jolie Remove Brad Pitt-inspired Tattoo? Netizens Make Observation

Angelina Jolie is making her grand entrance into the world of superhero movies with Eternals. The highly-anticipated Marvel Entertainment venture is very much in the news with the excitement among viewers ahead of the release. With just two weeks to go for the release, the makers raised the buzz by holding a grand premiere of the superhero venture.

Among the senior performers and one of the most popular members of the cast, Angelina was the centre of attraction during the premiere. Her arrival with her five kids made the event a talking point too. As she posed on the red carpet and with fans, some netizens speculated if the actor-filmmaker had removed her ex-husband Brad Pitt's birthplace coordinates from her tattoo.

Did Angelina Jolie remove Brad Pitt's birth coordinates from her tattoo?

As Marvel dropped pictures from the grand launch event on Monday, one photo became a topic of discussion. The Tomb Raider actor was seen posing for selfies with some youngsters. As she had donned a tube dress, the tattoo on her left arm was visible.

Angelina Jolie has arrived and owns the carpet 💫 See her shine as #Thena in #Eternals! pic.twitter.com/2VmzIaZccO — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021

One netizen felt that she had removed Brad Pitt's birth coordinates from her tattoo, and captioned it, 'Angelina Jolie removed Brad’s birth coordinates tattoo' along with a heartbreak emoji.

Brad’s birth coordinates are gone pic.twitter.com/1xWNaOkJSK — mizge (@mihailo____) October 19, 2021

For the uninitiated, Angelina had inked the map coordinates, of the place of birth of her six children. In 2011, it was reported that she had added Brad Pitt's birthplace coordinates as well. However, in the latest pictures, it seems that the last set of coordinates did not seem too visible and almost missing. As their relationship collapsed five years ago, the equation has clearly changed. The Mr and Mrs Smith couple, who were in a 12-year relationship, parted ways in 2016, and their divorce was finalised in 2019. They are currently involved in a custody battle for their children.

Angelina Jolie in 'Eternals'

Meanwhile, Angelina plays the role of an 'Eternal' named Thena in the movie. She possesses the power to create any weapon out of cosmic energy. Her character has a close bond with the Eternal named Gilgamesh, played by Don Lee. The movie also stars Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Harish Patel, among others. The movie has been directed by Chloe Zhao.

(Image: @TheEternals/Twitter/AP)