Cameron Diaz Opens Up On Motherhood, Calls Mothers Without Childcare 'superheroes'

Cameron Diaz is a celebrated American actor who retired from Hollywood after her 2014 movie Annie. As the actor dedicates her time to raising her daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden, she recently talked about her motherhood.

Cameron Diaz goes candid about her motherhood

During an episode of the popular Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, Diaz talked about her motherhood and revealed that now everything in her life begins and stops and goes based on her daughter’s needs. She also talked about how she cooks all her daughter's meals and wakes her up. Her 'tag-team' husband, Diaz said, puts their daughter to bed.

The veteran Hollywood actor also talked about how mothers, who do not have childcare help, manage to raise their kids and said that they were superheroes. “You know, we do have childcare that helps us, which, I don't even know how mothers who don't have childcare do it. I really do not understand. My heart goes out to them. They are superheroes. I know that's where the true fatigue comes in, when you don't have somebody to sort of pass them off to,” she said.

Cameron Diaz then joked about how she would react without any childcare and said, "Absolutely. You give me my kids for an hour, I'm out of it. There's no shot. No shot. I'm looking around — I don't know how anybody does it. I don't get it. How do people do this? I get scared if my wife leaves."

"But you do see how people are like, 'Get outside,' " said Diaz, adding, "Like, the mother who locks their kid outside because she just needs 10 minutes, I get it. I understand."

Cameron Diaz’ husband, Benji Madden posted a cute Mother’s day wish for her on behalf of their daughter in which he praised her for being an incredible mother. In the caption, he stated, “My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD. @camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light. Our little one and me get to live our life being loved by you and we are grateful. We love you forever Mommy-thank you for all you do ❤ Happy Mother’s Day… (sic)”

