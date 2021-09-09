Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her First Date With Shawn Mendes; 'I Was So Nervous'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took a huge leap from friendship when they made their relationship official in the summer of 2019, and have been rock solid since. The couple garnered attention post their collaboration in the superhit track Senorita, post which they were seen indulging in PDA many times. Camila, who recently starred in the romantic musical film, Cinderella was showered with praise by Mendes as he penned a heartfelt note stating how proud he was of her.

Now, Camila appeared on the latest episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show, spilling facts about what went down before the duo's first date ever. Clocking the events before the big night, the singer mentioned how she was so nervous that she gulped down two shots of tequila before stepping out. The actor appeared on the show with her Cinderella co-stars, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter.

Camila revealed that the duo had been talking for some time before their first encounter, adding that she felt a lot of pressure before meeting the Stitches singer. "I swear to god, before Shawn and I's first date, I was so nervous I took two tequila shots," Cabello said. She stated that she also sang Defying Gravity in the shower to muster the courage.

She also revealed how she was constantly creating situations in her head that led to this decision, adding that she told her dad to pour shots for her. "There's just a lot of stakes before the first time. I'm like, 'Oh my god, do I kiss him when I see him?' I don't know,", she said. Camila further mentioned, "He's about to come over and I'm so nervous I just can't take it. My dad is there and I'm like, 'Pour me two tequila shots, just do it.' And I just sang 'Defying Gravity.'"

Shawn's role as a doting boyfriend was revealed by Camila as the latter mentioned how he ran lines with her as she prepared to play the iconic princess. Joking about the incident, she said," "No, Shawn was self-conscious running the lines with me and he wasn't even in the movie," she joked. "He's probably more of the Cinderella in our relationship than I am.".

Mendes and Cabello locked their 2nd anniversary recently, with the latter posting glimpses of the duo's quality time. She wished Mendes a happy anniversary and cheered, “ here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love." In the photos, they were seen making goofy faces while posing for the camera.

