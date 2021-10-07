Camila Cabello Praises Boyfriend Shawn Mendes, Says He Helps To Ease Her Anxiety Issues

Havana singer Camila Cabello, who has always been open about her mental health, credited her boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes with helping to ease her anxiety issues.

According to People magazine, Cabello recently graced the cover of Glamour where she opened up about anxiety and her body image and thanked her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. She revealed that she and her boyfriend of two years have developed a serious sense of trust in one another thanks to their commitment to honesty. "For better, for worse, we're very transparent with each other, I think that's why we can trust each other so much because it's a very 3D human relationship," she was quoted saying as reported by the news publication.

Camila Cabello says Shawn's support helps her through anxiety

Cabello explained how her boyfriend's support helped her work through her various anxieties. She said, "I'll be venting or ranting about something, and he'll be like, 'Have you talked to X about it?' And I'll be like, 'No. I've got to do a session.' And he'll do the same thing to me, I think even just the language of being like, 'Hey, I'm sorry that I've been distant with you or snappy with you. I'm just struggling and I'm feeling kind of anxious. That level of transparency really helps a lot."

Shawn Mendes backs Cabello's statement on honesty

On the other hand, Mendes backed up Cabello's statement on honesty leading to a healthy relationship. “Camila and I give each other an extreme amount of patience and understanding. I think the truth is that when you're struggling with mental health, it turns you sometimes into the version of yourself that you don't like to be - and kind of loving and accepting your person through that, and being there for them through that, is life-changing," he was quoted saying as reported by the news publication.

More about Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

For the unversed, Cabello and Mendes took a huge leap from friendship and confirmed their relationship in September 2019. Since then, they have been indulged in PDA many times. They also collaborated together for the superhit track Senorita.

On the sidelines of mental health, Cabello had emphasised her commitment by launching the Healing Justice Project in partnership with the nonprofit Movement Voter Fund to provide grants to LGBTQ+, 10 BIPOC, and youth-led organizations to cover six months' worth of mental health support for their workers. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will soon release her third studio album Familia. She last starred in the romantic musical film, Cinderella.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from ANI)