Shawn Mendes Opens Up About How He Spent Quarantine With Beau Camila Cabello

Recently, during an appearance on Spout Podcast, singer Shawn Mendes got candid about how his quarantine days had been. Read on to know.

Shawn Mendes

Recently, during an appearance on Spout Podcast, singer Shawn Mendes, who spent his quarantine with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello at her Miami home, got candid about how his quarantine days had been. The singer also explained that the couple's infamous quarantine walks were a really vital part of their day. Mendes also revealed that he picked up a kind of strange new obsession during the COVID-19 lockdown. 

Shawn Mendes on how his quarantine days had been

During his conversation on Spout Podcast, Shawn Mendes revealed that his and Cinderella star Camila Cabello's now-infamous quarantine walks were a vital part of their day. He said, "It was nice. It really became so important to just walk around. It was nice to feel a part of a home and have that daily routine like that."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While many people picked up a new hobby or skill being home, the Senorita singer revealed that he kind of picked up a strange new obsession during the lockdown period. He explained, "I was getting really into the coffee mug...I was like waking up in the morning and I was like, 'What? Which coffee mug am I today?' It was getting really weird."

Mendes said that as for the coffee, he became a bit of a 'snob' and was getting into details about what he brewed every morning. He shared, "I was getting really technical about it, and it was just like everything to me. You know, it was my home. I would go to bed super excited for that moment." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On attempting to pick up a hobby, the Treat You Better singer said that it is hard for him when he'd just rather play music. The singer admitted, "I think the real reality is that I struggle to put down the guitar and figure out what to do besides my job and besides music. I’m just completely obsessed with it. So for better or for worse, I am searching for a hobby at the moment, but like, I think that all those things are just exploring for me. I think that something’s going to click sooner or later, but until then I’m going to stick to coffee and working out," he added. 

