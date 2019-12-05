Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' Will See Nicholas Galitzine Play Prince Robert

The Camila Cabello starrer Cinderella has been reported to have finally found its Prince Robert. The actor is said to be the best fit for the role and sharing the screen space with Camila Cabello as Cinderella. Here is a sneak-peek of the actor who is reported to be playing Prince Robert in the upcoming Cinderella film starring Camila Cabello:

Nicholas Galitzine to play Prince Robert

Nicholas Galitzine has been confirmed to be playing the role of Prince Robert in Camila Cabello’s movie. He will share the screen with none other than Camila Cabello in the classic, Cinderella. According to the reports by a leading entertainment portal, Nicholas Galitzine wowed the makers during the chemistry readings. Thus, he landed in the shoes of Prince Robert in the Camila Cabello’s movie.

For the unversed, Idina Menzel will be seen in the character of the evil stepmother, Evelyn, and Billy Porter will play the Fairy Godmother. The Camila Cabello starring musical, Cinderella will be helmed by Kay Cannon. James Corden will produce the musical feature and give a story to the same. The film is slated for a box-office release on February 5, 2021.

More about Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello is an American singer who started her career with the five-member group Fifth Harmony. The singer decided to perform as a solo artist post the success of their songs Work From Home, and Worth It. Camila Cabello is known to be dating Shawn Mendes. They both have been making rounds in the news post the success of their song Senorita that released earlier this year.

About Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine embarked on his journey as an actor with the 2014 movie The Beat Beneath My Feet. He is known for his on-screen presence in films and TV series. Nicholas Galitzine also starred opposite Uma Thurman in the Netflix Horror series, Chambers. He will also be seen in the reboot of the horror movie The Craft.

