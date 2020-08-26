'Grey's Anatomy' Star Camilla Luddington Welcomes Her Second Child With Husband Matthew

Camilla Luddington from Grey's Anatomy fame has welcomed her second child with husband Matthew Alan. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, and shared a photo holding her baby, which has been named Lucas by the couple, from the hospital bed. The couple's new baby boy will join their first daughter Hayden, who was born in 2017.

Camilla Luddington welcomes a baby boy

Camilla sat down for an interview where she expressed her journey of welcoming her second child. In the interview, the Grey's Anatomy actor shared that her family had been isolating since March 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which came along with its own sets of challenges. Whereas, naming the baby boy Lucas was a co-decision between Camilla and her husband Matthew Alan. She also revealed that Lucas was the only boy's name which topped their list while she was pregnant with Hayden.

Speaking furthermore the actor revealed that because of her morning sickness, they were convinced that another girl was on the way for the family. Though, as they came to know that they will be having a boy, they knew instantly that he will be named Lucas. While Luddingotn was ecstatic to be pregnant again, she was more stressed out given the COVID-19 crisis. Camilla expressed that she was not only concerned about getting COVID and what it could mean for her pregnancy, but also about things like her husband not being able to be present with her during birth. Matthew was not allowed to be present with Camilla during ultrasounds which made them miss a few key moments together, as shared by the Grey's Anatomy actor.

On the other hand, Luddington revealed that it never occurred to her that she would have to wear a mask during her labour. When she was notified about having to wear a mask during her delivery, she cried as labour was physically exhausting enough and she couldn't imagine adding a mask. The actor was in labour for 15-plus hours. However, it looks like the new mommy has already resumed work as she shared a photo on her Instagram story donning the look of her character from Grey's Anatomy.

