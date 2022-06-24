Camille Vasquez Reveals How Boyfriend Reacted To Johnny Depp Dating Rumours; 'He Knows..'

Camille Vasquez has garnered widespread love from fans following the high-profile defamation trial involving veteran actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, with rumours of Vasquez dating the Pirates Of The Caribbean star doing the rounds time and again. Camille, who has often refuted these reports, recently revealed her boyfriend's reaction to the same.

For the unversed, the legal professional is currently dating an England-based WeWork executive Edward Owen, who has been 'supportive' of her and hasn't paid any heed to the baseless rumours. In a conversation with Access Hollywood, Vasquez stated that Edward has even met Depp and understands their working relationship which has been there for four and a half years now.

She told the outlet, "He’s wonderful and supportive and loves me; has met Johnny. He knows that I’ve worked for Johnny for four-and-a-half years now, so there was no issue there ever. He’s just wonderful and supportive.”

In the same interview, Camille maintained that she will continue to represent Johnny, further hinting that he's set to be embroiled in another legal matter soon. "We have another potential trial coming up in July," Camille stated. She has previously mentioned that she found her and Depp's dating rumours to be 'sexist', noting that it's extremely unethical for a lawyer to date their client.

Vasquez told PEOPLE, "I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny–who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now–that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear.”

For the unversed, Depp was represented by Vasquez and Ben Chew in his trial against Amber Heard. After long deliberations and testimonies, the verdict came in Depp's favour. Following the trial's success, Camille was promoted to a partner at her law firm Brown Rudnick.

