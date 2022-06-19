Johnny Depp's Fans Create New Merch For Lawyer Camille Vasquez After Win Over Amber Heard

Though Johnny Depp's attorney has already given a clarification regarding the kind of relationship she shares with her client, fans are yet not over it and now they have created new merchandise dedicated to her. Post winning the high-profile defamation trial against Amber Heard, Camille Vasquez became a social media star as Depp's fans hailed her for all the efforts she put in to make the Mortdecai actor win the case against his ex-wife.

Johnny Depp fans want Camille Vasquez to run for President

Johnny Depp's fans have created a new merchandise dedicated to attorney Camille Vasquez which includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, magnets, and even candles bearing Vasquez's name and images too.

Some of the goods had a text written, "In a world full of Ambers, be a Camille." Others had remarks made by Vasquez during the cross-examination, "respectfully, that's not my question". The merch even compared the lawyer to Wonder Woman.

Apart from these, fans have produced another merch devoted to the attorney, encouraging her to run for President. Some fans of Vasquez and Depp have also suggested that they should both date.

But recently after speculations of the attorney dating the Alice In Wonderland actor were doing rounds, the 37-year-old shut down all the rumours, saying, "That’s disappointing to hear."

Camille Vasquez addresses rumours of dating Johnny Depp

In a recent interview with People, Camille Vasquez dismissed the speculation about being romantically involved with Johnny Depp. Opening up about the same, she said that it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. She further noted,

"It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny – who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now – that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear."

"We have obviously become close but when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny. And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that", she mentioned. Opening up about her love for work, she said that "my work is my love when I love, I love really deeply", she added.

Image: Twitter/@FGR_ADAM/FlorestaJesel