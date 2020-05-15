Can Ranbir & Anushka Be The Perfect Leads If 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Is Made In Bollywood?

The first-ever Mad Max movie to release was in 1979. Following which, there were sequels in 1981, and 1985. However, after Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985), makers reportedly felt the movie would never have another sequel until 1998 when George Miller, the auteur of Mad Max franchise, started scripting the fourth installment in the Mad Max franchise. Then in 2015, the fourth film of the franchise titled Max Mad: Fury Road released.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Wanted Ranbir Kapoor To Marry This Person And It's Not Alia Bhatt

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

In an old interview, George Miller revealed that during the initial days of Mad Max: Fury Road scripting, the basic premise he had in mind was to showcase one long chase. Rightly so, the movie had a simple premise with a road warrior named Max, played by Tom Hardy and a fierce driver named Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron being chased by vengeful Joe and his War Boys. If Mad Max: Fury Road was to ever get remade in Bollywood, here's who can play the lead roles.

Also Read | When Alia Bhatt 'almost' Kissed Ranbir Kapoor And He Couldn't Stop Smiling; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor as Max Rockatansky

In an old interview with an online portal, Tom Hardy, who played the original Max Rockatansky, revealed that he was scared before the shooting of the film, especially because of the high-octane action sequences. On that point, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, as per reports, has some high-octane sequences in his super-hero flick with Ayan Mukerji. Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor can portray a revered character like Max will much ease, just like he essayed Sanjay Dutt in Raju Hirani's Sanju. So, it's safe to say that Ranbir Kapoor can essay the role of Max in the Bollywood remake of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor Has 'big Shoes To Fill' After Father’s Demise, Says Shatrughan Sinha

Anushka Sharma as Imperator Furiosa

Charlize Theron, who played the role of Imperator Furiosa in the fourth installment of Mad Max franchise was reportedly the first choice of the makers. In an old interview, it was revealed that initially, the makers were planning to give Theron a mud mask and a bizarre haircut, however, due to some reason the look was transformed into short hair. When it comes to experimenting with looks, Anushka Sharma is no new to it. From a no-makeup look in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to an ultra-glam girl in Badmaash Company, Anushka Sharma can pull off any look with ease. Although Anushka Sharma has never pulled off a high on action role before in her career, however, one is sure with her agile body, she can easily perform stunts. So, it's safe to say that Anushka Sharma can essay the role of Max in the Bollywood remake of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor Collaborated With These Prominent Directors Only Once

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.