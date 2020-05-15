Ranbir Kapoor Collaborated With These Prominent Directors Only Once

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his return to the silver screen in 2020 with Brahmastra after almost a year gap with two-big budget movies. Fans are excited to see the actor's stunning performance in his upcoming film. With stellar performances and talent, Ranbir Kapoor has carved a niche for himself in the film industry. The actor has been working with some of the most prominent directors in the industry to date. But there are some popular directors from the industry with whom Ranbir Kapoor has collaborated only once. Read further to know details:

Ranbir Kapoor has worked with these popular directors only once

Prakash Jha

Prakash Jha is considered to be one of the most influential directors in the industry. The filmmaker has directed several hit movies including Gangaajal and Saand Ki Aankh. Kapoor has collaborated with this popular director only once with Raajneeti. The movie has a powerful cast and the movie also performed monstrous at the box office and was declared as a blockbuster. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Sarah Thompson and Naseeruddin Shah in prominent roles.

ALSO READ | Ranbir, Alia Have Question For Paparazzi On The Way To Rishi Kapoor's Prayer Meet

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most prominent directors in Bollywood. He is known to direct movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, and Satya. Ranbir has worked with this popular director only once. The actor has essayed the lead role in Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet. Despite scoring average at the box office, the movie is widely known for its songs.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Jagga Jasoos' Unmissable BTS Videos

Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi is one of the iconic directors in the industry to have won numerous accolades and has directed several superhits. Some of the director's popular movies include Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak: Lethal, Andaz Apna Apna, Barsaat, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Khakee and many more. However, Ranbir has worked only in one project with Santoshi and that is Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Ranbir Kapoor's character Prem became widely famous and he, as well as the director, won several awards for the film.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma And Ranbir Kapoor's Memorable Movies Together

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Is A Huge Family Person And These Pictures Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.