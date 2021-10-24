Candlelight Vigil Ceremony Held In Memory Of 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

The accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins came as a great blow to the entire Hollywood industry. Halyna died on October 28 following an accident on the set of Alec Baldwin-starrer Rust. In order to pay their ode, hundreds gathered at Albuquerque Civic Plaza on October 23 evening for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Halyna Hutchins.

The first vigil was held from 6 pm to 7:30 pm at the Albuquerque Civic Plaza in Albuquerque, New Mexico, while a second will take place on October 24 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm at the IATSE Local 80 headquarters in Burbank, CA, reported Deadline.

Among the speakers during the first vigil was International Cinematographers Guild President John Lindley, who said that while he'd never met Halyna, he's developed "a fair picture" of who she was in the days since her passing, given all he's read, and heard from those who knew her.

Candlelight vigil held in loving memory of Halyna Hutchins

"She was a mother, a wife, and an accomplished cinematographer. She was beloved, talented, respected, and loving. She was also passionate about her work, and that's really who all of you are. She was one of us", Lindley told the crowd while paying the tribute. He also acknowledged that grief can quickly turn to anger in the aftermath of a tragic loss, cautioning union members at the same time to "hold off on the anger for now and support Halyna's family during this time".

Lindley also recited the poem 'Death is Nothing At All' by Henry Scott-Holland. Apart from Lindley, the second on the podium was IATSE Local 480 President Liz Pecos, who paid tribute to Hutchins with a reading of Margaret Read's poem 'Remember Me', also speaking to the legacy of her "union sister" as "a leader among young female cinematographers".

The final speaker of the night was a crew member from the upcoming film who first met Hutchins around seven weeks ago, quickly coming to know her as a generous, "wonderful woman," who shared his passion for discussing "the nerdiest stuff," when it came to filmmaking. A GoFundMe campaign has also been established for union members and others to donate money to help support Hutchins' family. Halyna's death was confirmed by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department on the incident where Alec Baldwin had "discharged" the weapon that killed her, also injuring director Joel Souza. Investigations into the incident are currently underway.



IMAGE: Instagram/@Halyna Hutchins