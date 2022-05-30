Cannes 2022: Abinash Bikram Shah's 'Lori' Wins Best Short Film Award; Check Full List Here

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@france.nepal
As The 75th Cannes Film Festival wrapped up with the presentation of the Palme d’Or and other awards selected by the nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon, the list of winners was recently announced, revealing how Parasite fame Song Kang Ho lifted the Best Actor trophy for his performance in Broker while Abinash Bikram Shah's Lori won the award under the category of Best Short Film Special Mention.
On the other hand, Korean filmmaker Park Chan Wook grabbed the award for Best Director for his project Decision To Leave and became the second Korean director to avail of the honour. Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's Triangle of Sadness bagged the Palme d'Or for Best Picture at the Cannes Film Festival. Take a look at the full Cannes 2022 winners list ahead.
Palme d’Or: “Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Östlund
Grand Prix — TIE: “Stars at Noon,” Claire Denis AND “Close,” Lukas Dhont
Director: Park Chan-wook, “Decision to Leave”
75th Anniversary Special Award: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, “Tori & Lokita”
Actor: Song Kang-ho, “Broker”
Actress: Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, “Holy Spider”
Jury Prize — TIE: “The Eight Mountains,” Félix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch AND “EO,” Jerzy Skolimowski
Screenplay: Tarik Saleh, “Boy From Heaven”
Camera d’Or: “War Horse,” Gina Gammell and Riley Keough
Camera d’Or Special Mention: “Plan 75,” Hayakawa Chie
Short Films Palme d’Or: “The Water Murmurs,” Jianying Chen
Short Films Special Mention: “Lori,” Abinash Bikram Shah
Golden Eye Documentary Prize: “All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen
Queer Palm: “Joyland”
Un Certain Regard Award: “The Worst Ones,” Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret
Jury Prize: “Joyland,” Saim Sadiq
Best Director Prize: Alexandru Belc, “Metronom”
Best Performance Prize — TIE: Vicky Krieps, “Corsage” and Adam Bessa, “Harka”
Best Screenplay Prize: Maha Haj, “Mediterranean Fever”
Coup de Coeur Award: “Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron
Europa Cinemas Label: “One Fine Morning,” Mia Hansen-Løve
Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: “The Mountain,” Thomas Salvador
CRITICS’ WEEK
Nespresso Grand Prize: “La Jauria,” Andres Ramirez Pulido
French Touch Prize: “Aftersun,” Charlotte Wells
GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: Urban Distribution, “The Woodcutter Story”
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Zelda Samson, “Love According to Dalva”
First Prize: A Conspiracy Man,” Valerio Ferrara
Second Prize: “Somewhere,” Li Jiahe
Third Prize — TIE: “Glorious Revolution,” Masha Novikova AND “Humans Are Dumber When Crammed Up Together,” Laurène Fernandez
