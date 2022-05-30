Cannes 2022: Abinash Bikram Shah's 'Lori' Wins Best Short Film Award; Check Full List Here

As The 75th Cannes Film Festival wrapped up with the presentation of the Palme d’Or and other awards selected by the nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon, the list of winners was recently announced, revealing how Parasite fame Song Kang Ho lifted the Best Actor trophy for his performance in Broker while Abinash Bikram Shah's Lori won the award under the category of Best Short Film Special Mention.

On the other hand, Korean filmmaker Park Chan Wook grabbed the award for Best Director for his project Decision To Leave and became the second Korean director to avail of the honour. Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's Triangle of Sadness bagged the Palme d'Or for Best Picture at the Cannes Film Festival. Take a look at the full Cannes 2022 winners list ahead.

Cannes 2022 Winners

COMPETITION

Palme d’Or: “Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Östlund

Grand Prix — TIE: “Stars at Noon,” Claire Denis AND “Close,” Lukas Dhont

Director: Park Chan-wook, “Decision to Leave”

75th Anniversary Special Award: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, “Tori & Lokita”

Actor: Song Kang-ho, “Broker”

Actress: Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, “Holy Spider”

Jury Prize — TIE: “The Eight Mountains,” Félix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch AND “EO,” Jerzy Skolimowski

Screenplay: Tarik Saleh, “Boy From Heaven”

Other Prizes

Camera d’Or: “War Horse,” Gina Gammell and Riley Keough

Camera d’Or Special Mention: “Plan 75,” Hayakawa Chie

Short Films Palme d’Or: “The Water Murmurs,” Jianying Chen

Short Films Special Mention: “Lori,” Abinash Bikram Shah

Golden Eye Documentary Prize: “All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen

Queer Palm: “Joyland”

UN Certain Regard Award

Un Certain Regard Award: “The Worst Ones,” Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret

Jury Prize: “Joyland,” Saim Sadiq

Best Director Prize: Alexandru Belc, “Metronom”

Best Performance Prize — TIE: Vicky Krieps, “Corsage” and Adam Bessa, “Harka”

Best Screenplay Prize: Maha Haj, “Mediterranean Fever”

Coup de Coeur Award: “Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron

Director's Fortnight

Europa Cinemas Label: “One Fine Morning,” Mia Hansen-Løve

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: “The Mountain,” Thomas Salvador

CRITICS’ WEEK

Nespresso Grand Prize: “La Jauria,” Andres Ramirez Pulido

French Touch Prize: “Aftersun,” Charlotte Wells

GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: Urban Distribution, “The Woodcutter Story”

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Zelda Samson, “Love According to Dalva”

Cinéfondation

First Prize: A Conspiracy Man,” Valerio Ferrara

Second Prize: “Somewhere,” Li Jiahe

Third Prize — TIE: “Glorious Revolution,” Masha Novikova AND “Humans Are Dumber When Crammed Up Together,” Laurène Fernandez

Image: Instagram/@france.nepal