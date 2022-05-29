Last Updated:

Cannes 2022 Roundup: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, 10 Best Red Carpet Looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nargis Fakhri & other stars arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in style and walked the red carpet.

Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan

Hina Khan looked stunning in a teal gown with sheer detailing around the neck and at the slit as she opted for minimal make-up and had her hair tied in a neat bun at the Cannes Film Festival.

Image: Instagram/@aditiraohydari

Aditi Rao Hydari took the traditional route as she kept her look simple and elegant in an embroidered ivory organza sari, which she beautifully paired with a diamond choker.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a black gown with colourful flowers as she made a graceful appearance on the red carpet at the French Riviera.

Image: Instagram/@masoomminawala

Masoom Minawala graced the 75th Cannes Film festival in an off-shoulder elaborate bright pink gown and won praises online.

Image: Instagram/@nargisfakhri

Nargis Fakhri donned an off-shoulder peach gown, which she paired with a unique cape, which took it to the next level.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone stole the show in her black and gold Louis Vuitton gown, which had massive sleeves. She donned matching make-up and had her hair slicked back as she made a statement with her look.

Image: Twitter/@_DilHiTohHai_

Helly Shah made her red carpet debut in a stunning pastel green shimmering gown with a slit. Her sleeves had a cape attached to them, which took it to the next level.

Image: Instagram/@malvikasitlaniofficial

Influencer Malvika Sitlani donned a ruffled orange gown with a long trail as she walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the first time.

Image: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a shimmering black gown for Cannes 2022 and paired it with a sheer cape and diamond earrings.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone donned a beautiful floor-length red gown with a plunging neckline, which she paired with a gorgeous statement necklace.

