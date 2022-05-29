Cannes 2022 Roundup: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, 10 Best Red Carpet Looks

Quick links:
Hina Khan looked stunning in a teal gown with sheer detailing around the neck and at the slit as she opted for minimal make-up and had her hair tied in a neat bun at the Cannes Film Festival.
Aditi Rao Hydari took the traditional route as she kept her look simple and elegant in an embroidered ivory organza sari, which she beautifully paired with a diamond choker.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a black gown with colourful flowers as she made a graceful appearance on the red carpet at the French Riviera.
Masoom Minawala graced the 75th Cannes Film festival in an off-shoulder elaborate bright pink gown and won praises online.
Nargis Fakhri donned an off-shoulder peach gown, which she paired with a unique cape, which took it to the next level.
Deepika Padukone stole the show in her black and gold Louis Vuitton gown, which had massive sleeves. She donned matching make-up and had her hair slicked back as she made a statement with her look.
Helly Shah made her red carpet debut in a stunning pastel green shimmering gown with a slit. Her sleeves had a cape attached to them, which took it to the next level.
Influencer Malvika Sitlani donned a ruffled orange gown with a long trail as she walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the first time.
Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a shimmering black gown for Cannes 2022 and paired it with a sheer cape and diamond earrings.