Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Shares Recap BTS Clip Of Day 1 Before Her Jury Call; Watch

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival which is one of the most anticipated events of the year, kickstarted on Wednesday, 17 May 2022. The annual festival is known for celebrating cinema and storytelling with noteworthy films from across the world exhibited before a global audience. This year's Cannes film festival is a special one for Indian fans as they witnessed a lot of well-known faces from the Bollywood fraternity gracing the red carpet of the event. Some of the notable stars include Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and many others arriving at the event in their stunning outfits.

Deepika Padukone's selection as one of the jury members of Cannes 2022 came in as a big moment of pride for India. Recently, the Bajirao Mastani star took to her social media handle and shared a behind the scene recap video of her first-day preparations before jury call.

Deepika Padukone shares BTS video before meeting the Jury at Cannes 2022

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has managed to impress the global audience after she stunned fans with her glamorous looks in the previous editions of the Cannes film festival. The actor has returned to the red carpet of the prestigious event, but this time, she will not be attending the event as an attendee as she will also serve as a jury member.

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories and shared a BTS video hours before meeting the Jury members. In the video, the Chennai Express actor is seen talking about her schedule as a jury member. Where she says that she will meet all the 'jury members for the first time' after which they will have an 'intimate dinner' following a quick brief about the president. Furthermore, she also talked about what she had to do during the meet and greet. The clip concludes with Deepika saying "Day 1 under control."

Here take a look at the glimpses from the same-

Along with Deepika, other members of the jury include French actor Vincent Lindon, Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway and Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi from Iran, Ladj Ly from France and many others.

Image: Instagram@deepikapadukone