Cannes 2022: Eva Longoria, Lashana Lynch & Julianne Look Ethereal In Black At Red Carpet

This year, the 75th Cannes film festival was high on glamor quotient after stars like Eva Longoria, Lashana Lynch, and Julianne Moore attended the screening of Final Cut during the opening ceremony. The 47-year-old Longoria looked sensational in a plunging, semi-sheer black gown.

Fans were excited to watch the Desperate Housewives star as she glided across the very first red carpet at the 75th annual event held at the Festival Palace, or Palais des Festivals on Tuesday.

Eva Longoria, Lashana Lynch & Julianne Moore attend Cannes Film Festival

On the other hand, Lashana looked ethereal in an angelic white dress, while Julianne Moore oozed elegance in a plunging, black satin gown. Eva was sure to steal the show in her sweeping gown which featured a semi-sheer ruffled skirt, sequins, and thin spaghetti straps. The actor teamed the number with a black and diamond choker while accesorising it with a pair of black heels.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star posed for a picture on the balcony, catching the golden light as the sunset. Eva captioned her post: ‘Hello my sweet Cannes.’

The two-week annual event will also see hotly-anticipated films Top Gun: Maverick and King of Rock ‘N Roll’ biopic ‘Elvis’ shown. After Cannes was entirely canceled in 2020 and held under strict health protocols in 2021, the red carpet returned in all its glamour on Tuesday night.



The entire team was present for the screening of their film Final Cut which was chosen to open the festival. The film is a comedy love letter to filmmaking and Z-list zombie movies from the team behind the award-winning The Artist.

The film which is helmed by Michel Hazanavicius revealed that the film is ‘a joyous celebration of people.' Meanwhile, in total, some 35,000 film professionals are expected to attend the festival between May 17 and 28, hoping for a return to form for cinema’s most glamorous event after two years when it was hampered by COVID-19 restrictions. However, due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, due to the impact of sanctions over the war in Ukraine, and a ruling from the organisers that state-linked delegates are not welcome.

IMAGE: Instagram/revistasarah